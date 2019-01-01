Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was reported by Citigroup on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $205.00 expecting JNJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.31% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was provided by Citigroup, and Johnson & Johnson maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Johnson & Johnson, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Johnson & Johnson was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $210.00 to $205.00. The current price Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is trading at is $177.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
