Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting XHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.95% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $22.00. The current price Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) is trading at is $18.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.