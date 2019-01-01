Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Levi Strauss
Levi Strauss Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) was reported by UBS on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting LEVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.30% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) was provided by UBS, and Levi Strauss maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Levi Strauss, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Levi Strauss was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Levi Strauss (LEVI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $37.00 to $34.00. The current price Levi Strauss (LEVI) is trading at is $18.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.