Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.

Levi Strauss & Co. reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which beat the 28 cent analyst consensus estimate.

Levi also said its 2025 guidance remains unchanged, other than to reflect its Dockers business as a discontinued operation, and does not reflect any impact from the recently announced tariffs.

Levi Strauss shares jumped 10.7% to $14.94 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • SaverOne 2014 Ltd. SVRE rose 110.1% to $6.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Monday.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group Limited GLXG rose 106.5% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Monday.
  • P10, Inc. PX rose 39% to $13.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR surged 38.4% to $6.77 in pre-market trading.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB gained 27.1% to $13.49 in pre-market. American Rebel Holdings, on Monday, issued an update highlighting recent milestones and strategic growth initiatives including successful private placement by H.C Wainwright and media push in South Florida.
  • MarineMax, Inc. HZO rose 24.4% to $23.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. PRSU gained 20.7% to $36.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 20.6% to $2.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Unifi, Inc. UFI gained 18.8% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Monday.

Losers

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI fell 50.5% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX shares tumbled 45.7% to $4.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced entry into warrant inducement transaction for approximately $3.7 million in gross proceeds.
  • CVRx, Inc. CVRX fell 29.8% to $8.10 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary first quarter 2025 financial results.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP shares dipped 25.3% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after falling over 4% on Monday.
  • Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK fell 23.8% to $0.9902 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Monday.
  • Chanson International Holding CHSN shares fell 23.4% to $0.3186 in pre-market trading after surging 90% on Monday.
  • Graphex Group Limited GRFX shares fell 19.2% to $0.9210 in pre-market trading following a 7% gain on Monday.
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN fell 18.8% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after tumbling 30% on Monday.
  • Collective Mining Ltd. CNL declined 12.2% to $7.31 in pre-market trading.
  • The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX dipped 3.9% to $43.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat results for its second quarter.

