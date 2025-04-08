Walgreens, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $38 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walgreens shares fell 0.1% to $10.70 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $38 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walgreens shares fell 0.1% to $10.70 in after-hours trading. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX posted downbeat results for its second quarter. The company reported quarterly sales of $762.1 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $898.530 million. Greenbrier shares fell 2.9% to $43.43 in the after-hours trading session.

posted downbeat results for its second quarter. The company reported quarterly sales of $762.1 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $898.530 million. Greenbrier shares fell 2.9% to $43.43 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting RPM International Inc. RPM to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $1.51 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. RPM shares gained 2.6% to $109.48 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Levi also said its 2025 guidance remains unchanged, other than to reflect its Dockers business as a discontinued operation, and does not reflect any impact from the recently announced tariffs. Levi Strauss shares jumped 7.4% to $14.50 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Levi also said its 2025 guidance remains unchanged, other than to reflect its Dockers business as a discontinued operation, and does not reflect any impact from the recently announced tariffs. Levi Strauss shares jumped 7.4% to $14.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM to post quarterly earnings at $10.90 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion after the closing bell. Cal-Maine shares gained 2.2% to $95.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock