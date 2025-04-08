Walgreens, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $38 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walgreens shares fell 0.1% to $10.70 in after-hours trading.
- The Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX posted downbeat results for its second quarter. The company reported quarterly sales of $762.1 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $898.530 million. Greenbrier shares fell 2.9% to $43.43 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting RPM International Inc. RPM to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $1.51 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. RPM shares gained 2.6% to $109.48 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Levi also said its 2025 guidance remains unchanged, other than to reflect its Dockers business as a discontinued operation, and does not reflect any impact from the recently announced tariffs. Levi Strauss shares jumped 7.4% to $14.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM to post quarterly earnings at $10.90 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion after the closing bell. Cal-Maine shares gained 2.2% to $95.49 in the after-hours trading session.
Check This Out:
Photo via Shutterstock
CALMCal-Maine Foods Inc
$94.001.85%
Edge Rankings
Momentum93.64
Growth98.62
Quality53.77
Value81.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in