Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

CNLAMEX
$2.67
0.114.49%
At Close: -
Collective Mining (CNL) Forecast

Collective Mining Stock Summary

Collective Mining Stock (AMEX: CNL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$2.60
Close$2.68
Volume / Avg.2.53K / 3.45K
Day Range2.59 - 2.70
52 Wk Range2.55 - 2.79
Market Cap$182.40M
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeAMEX
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

About
Sector
Basic Materials
Industry
N/A
Collective Mining Ltd is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring...
EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
CNL

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Collective Mining (CNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Collective Mining (CNL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Collective Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Collective Mining (CNL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Collective Mining.

Q

What is the forecast for Collective Mining (CNL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Collective Mining to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Collective Mining (CNL)?

A

The stock price for Collective Mining (AMEX: CNL) is $2.675 last updated Today at July 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT.

Q

Does Collective Mining (CNL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of 0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2016 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2016.

Q

When is Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL) reporting earnings?

A

Collective Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Collective Mining (CNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Collective Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Collective Mining (CNL) operate in?

A

Collective Mining is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the AMEX.