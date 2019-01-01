Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Collective Mining Stock (AMEX: CNL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$2.60
|Close
|$2.68
|Volume / Avg.
|2.53K / 3.45K
|Day Range
|2.59 - 2.70
|52 Wk Range
|2.55 - 2.79
|Market Cap
|$182.40M
|P/E Ratio
|-
|Dividend Yield
|-
|Exchange
|AMEX
|RSI
0
|Short Interest
|-
|Days to Cover
|-
|Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
You can purchase shares of Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Collective Mining.
There is no analysis for Collective Mining.
There is no analysis for Collective Mining to provide a consensus price target.
The stock price for Collective Mining (AMEX: CNL) is $2.675 last updated Today at July 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT.
A quarterly cash dividend of 0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2016 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2016.
Collective Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Collective Mining.
Collective Mining is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the AMEX.