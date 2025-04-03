April 3, 2025 9:14 AM 3 min read

Apple To $250? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $265 to $250. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Apple shares closed at $223.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities raised the price target for The Procter & Gamble Company PG from $180 to $185. Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell maintained a Buy rating. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $169.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan cut M&T Bank Corporation MTB price target from $212.5 to $186.5. JP Morgan analyst Andrew Dietrich maintained a Neutral rating. M&T Bank shares closed at $179.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for RH RH from $530 to $300. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating. RH shares closed at $249.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut the price target for nCino, Inc. NCNO from $40 to $28. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Tomasello maintained an Outperform rating. nCino shares closed at $22.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group cut Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST price target from $40 to $27. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. Sensata Technologies shares settled at $24.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies cut Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH price target from $54 to $44. Jefferies analyst Sean Milligan maintained an Underperform rating. Enphase Energy shares closed at $62.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised Sportradar Group AG SRAD price target from $30 to $32. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating. Sportradar shares closed at $22.20 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird slashed the price target for Fluor Corporation FLR from $46 to $43. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating. Fluor shares settled at $37.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham cut Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT price target from $202 to $183. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $62.47 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

