Apple To $250? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $265 to $250. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Apple shares closed at $223.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised the price target for The Procter & Gamble Company PG from $180 to $185. Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell maintained a Buy rating. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $169.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut M&T Bank Corporation MTB price target from $212.5 to $186.5. JP Morgan analyst Andrew Dietrich maintained a Neutral rating. M&T Bank shares closed at $179.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for RH RH from $530 to $300. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating. RH shares closed at $249.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut the price target for nCino, Inc. NCNO from $40 to $28. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Tomasello maintained an Outperform rating. nCino shares closed at $22.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST price target from $40 to $27. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. Sensata Technologies shares settled at $24.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH price target from $54 to $44. Jefferies analyst Sean Milligan maintained an Underperform rating. Enphase Energy shares closed at $62.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised Sportradar Group AG SRAD price target from $30 to $32. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating. Sportradar shares closed at $22.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird slashed the price target for Fluor Corporation FLR from $46 to $43. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating. Fluor shares settled at $37.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT price target from $202 to $183. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $62.47 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying AAPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AAPLApple Inc
$206.30-7.86%
Edge Rankings
Momentum83.94
Growth44.96
Quality85.46
Value7.18
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in