Acuity, RH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Avi Kapoor
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Acuity Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.70 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Acuity shares fell 2% to $261.05 in after-hours trading.
  • RH RH reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results after the market closed on Wednesday. RH reported fourth-quarter revenue of $812.41 million, missing the consensus estimate of $829.56 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The luxury retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.92 per share. RH shares dipped 26.1% to $184.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Conagra Brands Inc. CAG to post quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $2.90 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Conagra shares fell 0.9% to $26.14 in after-hours trading.

  • Penguin Solutions Inc. PENG posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. The company said it sees FY25 net sales growth of 17% year-over-year +/-3% and adjusted EPS of $1.60 +/- $0.10. Penguin Solutions shares gained 4.6% to $18.88 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $86.09 billion after the closing bell. Exxon Mobil shares fell 2.3% to $115.91 in the after-hours trading session.

