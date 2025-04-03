Acuity, RH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Acuity Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.70 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Acuity shares fell 2% to $261.05 in after-hours trading.
- RH RH reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results after the market closed on Wednesday. RH reported fourth-quarter revenue of $812.41 million, missing the consensus estimate of $829.56 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The luxury retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.92 per share. RH shares dipped 26.1% to $184.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Conagra Brands Inc. CAG to post quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $2.90 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Conagra shares fell 0.9% to $26.14 in after-hours trading.
- Penguin Solutions Inc. PENG posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. The company said it sees FY25 net sales growth of 17% year-over-year +/-3% and adjusted EPS of $1.60 +/- $0.10. Penguin Solutions shares gained 4.6% to $18.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $86.09 billion after the closing bell. Exxon Mobil shares fell 2.3% to $115.91 in the after-hours trading session.
