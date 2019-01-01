Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $171.00 expecting PG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.46% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Procter & Gamble maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Procter & Gamble, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Procter & Gamble was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Procter & Gamble (PG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $177.00 to $171.00. The current price Procter & Gamble (PG) is trading at is $145.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.