Fluor (NYSE:FLR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fluor
The latest price target for Fluor (NYSE: FLR) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting FLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.57% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fluor (NYSE: FLR) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Fluor maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fluor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fluor was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fluor (FLR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $29.00. The current price Fluor (FLR) is trading at is $28.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
