Semtech Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Rubrik, DocuSign, PagerDuty And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 1% on Friday.
Shares of Semtech Corporation SMTC rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Semtech reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 32 cents by 25%. Quarterly revenue of $251 million beat the consensus estimate of $249.19 million and is up from $192.94 million from the same period last year.
Semtech shares jumped 12.7% to $36.86 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Radius Recycling, Inc. RDUS shares jumped 103% to $27.66 after the company disclosed a merger deal with Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. for $30.00 per share in cash.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI gained 37.7% to $21.86 after the company announced a warrant issuance agreement transaction with Amazon for 7,945,399 shares.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares climbed 26% to $8.73 on continued strength after the company on Thursday reported a 502% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter bookings to $18.3 million.
- Rubrik, Inc. RBRK shares rose 25% to $69.08 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA gained 24% to $2.0950. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce reiterated Akebia Therapeutics with a Buy and maintained a $7.5 price target.
- Green Dot Corporation GDOT rose 20.9% to $8.03.
- REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX gained 17.5% to $7.70 following fourth-quarter earnings.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI jumped 17% to $10.22.
- DocuSign, Inc. DOCU rose 15% to $85.78 following better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX jumped 15% to $10.43.
- Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT surged 15% to $2.61 following FY 2024 results.
- Afya Limited AFYA gained 13.3% to $18.38 following upbeat earnings.
- PagerDuty, Inc. PD rose 12.7% to $17.59 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Futu Holdings Limited FUTU rose 12.5% to $120.97 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN gained 10.6% to $9.85.
- Crown Castle Inc. CCI surged 8.5% to $101.50 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU rose 6.8% to $101.32.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA gained 6.7% to $335.48 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Carvana Co. CVNA rose 6.2% to $177.02. B of A Securities analyst Michael McGovern maintained Carvana with a Buy and lowered the price target from $270 to $220.
