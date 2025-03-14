Semtech Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Rubrik, DocuSign, PagerDuty And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 1% on Friday.

Shares of Semtech Corporation SMTC rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Semtech reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 32 cents by 25%. Quarterly revenue of $251 million beat the consensus estimate of $249.19 million and is up from $192.94 million from the same period last year.

Semtech shares jumped 12.7% to $36.86 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Radius Recycling, Inc . RDUS shares jumped 103% to $27.66 after the company disclosed a merger deal with Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. for $30.00 per share in cash.

. shares jumped 103% to $27.66 after the company disclosed a merger deal with Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. for $30.00 per share in cash. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc . AAOI gained 37.7% to $21.86 after the company announced a warrant issuance agreement transaction with Amazon for 7,945,399 shares.

. gained 37.7% to $21.86 after the company announced a warrant issuance agreement transaction with Amazon for 7,945,399 shares. D-Wave Quantum In c. QBTS shares climbed 26% to $8.73 on continued strength after the company on Thursday reported a 502% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter bookings to $18.3 million.

c. shares climbed 26% to $8.73 on continued strength after the company on Thursday reported a 502% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter bookings to $18.3 million. Rubrik, Inc . RBRK shares rose 25% to $69.08 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

. shares rose 25% to $69.08 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc . AKBA gained 24% to $2.0950. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce reiterated Akebia Therapeutics with a Buy and maintained a $7.5 price target.

. gained 24% to $2.0950. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce reiterated Akebia Therapeutics with a Buy and maintained a $7.5 price target. Green Dot Corporation GDOT rose 20.9% to $8.03.

rose 20.9% to $8.03. REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX gained 17.5% to $7.70 following fourth-quarter earnings.

gained 17.5% to $7.70 following fourth-quarter earnings. Rigetti Computing, Inc . RGTI jumped 17% to $10.22.

. jumped 17% to $10.22. DocuSign, Inc . DOCU rose 15% to $85.78 following better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. rose 15% to $85.78 following better-than-expected quarterly financial results. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd . LX jumped 15% to $10.43.

. jumped 15% to $10.43. Bit Digital, Inc . BTBT surged 15% to $2.61 following FY 2024 results.

. surged 15% to $2.61 following FY 2024 results. Afya Limited AFYA gained 13.3% to $18.38 following upbeat earnings.

gained 13.3% to $18.38 following upbeat earnings. PagerDuty, Inc. PD rose 12.7% to $17.59 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

rose 12.7% to $17.59 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Futu Holdings Limited FUTU rose 12.5% to $120.97 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

rose 12.5% to $120.97 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. SoundHound AI, Inc . SOUN gained 10.6% to $9.85.

. gained 10.6% to $9.85. Crown Castle Inc . CCI surged 8.5% to $101.50 following upbeat quarterly sales.

. surged 8.5% to $101.50 following upbeat quarterly sales. Micron Technology, Inc . MU rose 6.8% to $101.32.

. rose 6.8% to $101.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc . ULTA gained 6.7% to $335.48 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. gained 6.7% to $335.48 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Carvana Co. CVNA rose 6.2% to $177.02. B of A Securities analyst Michael McGovern maintained Carvana with a Buy and lowered the price target from $270 to $220.

