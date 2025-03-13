Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a new chief executive officer.

The company said its board of directors has appointed Lip-Bu Tan, a former member of Intel’s board of directors, as chief executive officer, effective March 18. Tan will succeed Interim Co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle (MJ) Johnston Holthaus.

Intel shares jumped 10.6% to $22.88 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Damon Inc. DMN rose 34% to $0.2394 in pre-market trading.

rose 34% to $0.2394 in pre-market trading. Elme Communities ELME gained 29.1% to $21.99 in pre-market trading.

gained 29.1% to $21.99 in pre-market trading. Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc . ASBP gained 25% to $0.9250 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Wednesday.

. gained 25% to $0.9250 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc . CDLX gained 22.7% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

. gained 22.7% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2024. AleAnna, Inc . ANNA gained 19.2% to $6.08 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.

. gained 19.2% to $6.08 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday. Safe & Green Holdings Corp . SGBX gained 18.4% to $0.6480 in pre-market trading after the company announced it requested its registration statement on Form S-1 be withdrawn because it decided not to purse the offering and will consider other alternatives.

. gained 18.4% to $0.6480 in pre-market trading after the company announced it requested its registration statement on Form S-1 be withdrawn because it decided not to purse the offering and will consider other alternatives. SenesTech, Inc . SNES rose 18% to $2.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. Also, the company announced it plans new operating optimization initiatives to reduce expenses and accelerate its path to profitability.

. rose 18% to $2.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. Also, the company announced it plans new operating optimization initiatives to reduce expenses and accelerate its path to profitability. Stagwell Inc. STGW shares climbed 8.8% to $6.49 in pre-market trading.

shares climbed 8.8% to $6.49 in pre-market trading. Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH gained 7.5% to $16.00 in pre-market after gaining more than 12% on Wednesday.

Losers

Aditxt, Inc . ADTX shares fell 39.1% to $0.0346 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-250 reverse stock split.

. shares fell 39.1% to $0.0346 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-250 reverse stock split. Anika Therapeutics, Inc . ANIK dipped 24% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

. dipped 24% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc . HEPA declined 23.5% to $0.0373 in pre-market trading after dipping around 42% on Wednesday.

. declined 23.5% to $0.0373 in pre-market trading after dipping around 42% on Wednesday. American Rebel Holdings, Inc . AREB shares fell 21.3% to $0.2578 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.

. shares fell 21.3% to $0.2578 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc . NOVA fell 18.4% to $0.2997 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday. The company recently announced it appointed Paul Mathews as President and CEO.

. fell 18.4% to $0.2997 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday. The company recently announced it appointed Paul Mathews as President and CEO. UiPath Inc . PATH fell 16.7% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue miss and issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

. fell 16.7% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue miss and issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Farmmi, Inc. FAMI fell 15.9% to $0.1698 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-12 share consolidation.

fell 15.9% to $0.1698 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-12 share consolidation. SentinelOne, Inc . S fell 13.6% to $16.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

. fell 13.6% to $16.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc . AEO shares dipped 10.9% to $10.20 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

. shares dipped 10.9% to $10.20 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results. AnaptysBio, Inc ANAB shares tumbled 6.8% to $16.50 in pre-market trading.

