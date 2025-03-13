March 13, 2025 5:05 AM 3 min read

Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a new chief executive officer.

The company said its board of directors has appointed Lip-Bu Tan, a former member of Intel’s board of directors, as chief executive officer, effective March 18. Tan will succeed Interim Co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle (MJ) Johnston Holthaus.

Intel shares jumped 10.6% to $22.88 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Damon Inc. DMN rose 34% to $0.2394 in pre-market trading.
  • Elme Communities ELME gained 29.1% to $21.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ASBP gained 25% to $0.9250 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Wednesday.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX gained 22.7% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2024.
  • AleAnna, Inc. ANNA gained 19.2% to $6.08 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.
  • Safe & Green Holdings Corp. SGBX gained 18.4% to $0.6480 in pre-market trading after the company announced it requested its registration statement on Form S-1 be withdrawn because it decided not to purse the offering and will consider other alternatives.
  • SenesTech, Inc. SNES rose 18% to $2.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. Also, the company announced it plans new operating optimization initiatives to reduce expenses and accelerate its path to profitability.
  • Stagwell Inc. STGW shares climbed 8.8% to $6.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH gained 7.5% to $16.00 in pre-market after gaining more than 12% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares fell 39.1% to $0.0346 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-250 reverse stock split.
  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ANIK dipped 24% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HEPA declined 23.5% to $0.0373 in pre-market trading after dipping around 42% on Wednesday.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 21.3% to $0.2578 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA fell 18.4% to $0.2997 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday. The company recently announced it appointed Paul Mathews as President and CEO.
  • UiPath Inc. PATH fell 16.7% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue miss and issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.
  • Farmmi, Inc. FAMI fell 15.9% to $0.1698 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-12 share consolidation.
  • SentinelOne, Inc. S fell 13.6% to $16.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares dipped 10.9% to $10.20 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc ANAB shares tumbled 6.8% to $16.50 in pre-market trading.

