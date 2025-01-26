Electronic Arts, Rivian And Walgreens Are Among Top 13 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Jan 20-Jan 24): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Electronic Arts dropped 17.57% following disappointing Q3 results and multiple analyst downgrades.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) fell 9.28% after a DOJ lawsuit over opioid prescriptions.
These thirteen large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI shares tumbled 26.18% after the company announced it may delay its FY24 10-K filing.
- Electronic Arts Inc. EA stock dipped 17.57% after the company reported preliminary third-quarter results, including a slowdown in the Global Football franchise. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR stock fell 11.86%, probably due to continued weakness following President Trump’s inauguration as investors assess the new administration’s pro-fossil fuel policies.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc.’s RIVN stock fell 11.57%, probably due to continued weakness after President Donald Trump revoked Biden’s EV mandate.
- Ericsson ERIC shares decreased 9.93% after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB stock fell 9.66% last week after Morgan Stanley downgraded it from Overweight to Equal-Weight while maintaining its $142 price forecast.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF stock dived 9.41% after several analysts downgraded the stock.
- Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK shares declined 9.38%.
- Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE shares declined 9.24%.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT stock lost 8.72% last week. Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained the stock with an Outperform rating but lowered the price forecast from $200 to $190.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG shares were down 8.59%.
- United Microelectronics Corp UMC stock lost 8.37% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued Q1 expectations for ASP to decline by mid-single digits. Citigroup downgraded the stock to sell.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA stock fell 8.20% after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the company over opioid prescriptions.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$12.752.08%
WBAWalgreens Boots Alliance Inc
$11.830.77%
ALABAstera Labs Inc
$115.00-7.06%
CFCF Industries Holdings Inc
$88.05-7.55%
ERICTelefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
$7.64-14.2%
EXPEExpedia Group Inc
$171.85-2.85%
FSLRFirst Solar Inc
$168.40-3.28%
FTAIFTAI Aviation Ltd
$92.50-8.87%
JBHTJB Hunt Transport Services Inc
$169.44-0.49%
LNGCheniere Energy Inc
$231.01-1.40%
TTEKTetra Tech Inc
$38.35-2.62%
UMCUnited Microelectronics Corp
$5.73-1.88%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in