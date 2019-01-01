United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) was reported by Bernstein on June 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.30 expecting UMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.28% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) was provided by Bernstein, and United Microelectronics downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Microelectronics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Microelectronics was filed on June 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Microelectronics (UMC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $8.40 to $7.30. The current price United Microelectronics (UMC) is trading at is $8.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
