Broadcom Hits $1 Trillion Milestone: The Next Magnificent Tech Giant?

Broadcom Inc. AVGO skyrocketed more than 20% during Friday morning trading, hitting all-time highs after its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings blew past Wall Street estimates.
The semiconductor giant's growth narrative is now turbocharged by a massive artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity, with analysts projecting a multibillion-dollar windfall in the years ahead.
The stock’s surge catapulted Broadcom into the exclusive trillion-dollar market cap club, placing it as the eighth-largest publicly traded company, just behind Tesla Inc. TSLA.
For context, the trillion-dollar elite is rarefied territory, shared only by the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants.
Is Broadcom The Eighth Magnificent Tech Stock?
|Name
|Market Cap
|Apple Inc. AAPL
|$ 3.73 trillion
|Microsoft Corporation MSFT
|$ 3.33 trillion
|NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
|$ 3.31 trillion
|Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN
|$ 2.39 trillion
|Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL
|$ 2.35 trillion
|Meta Platforms, Inc. META
|$ 1.57 trillion
|Tesla, Inc.
|$ 1.37 trillion
|Broadcom Inc.
|$ 1.02 trillion
December To Remember: Broadcom Eyes Record Month Since IPO
With Friday’s spike, Broadcom's stock has already rallied 33% in December, marking its strongest monthly performance since going public in 2009.
The semiconductor heavyweight has now climbed an impressive 95% year-to-date, securing the title of the 10th-best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for 2024 thus far.
When considering combined returns for 2023 and 2024, Broadcom ranks seventh in the benchmark index.
Read Also: Nvidia, AMD, Taiwan Semi Gain As Broadcom’s Q4 Performance Sparks Sector-Wide Surge
|Name
|Price Chg. % (YTD 2024)
|Total Return (2023)
|Combined Gains
|Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR
|325.31%
|167.45%
|1,112.89%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|173.24%
|239.02%
|639.72%
|Vistra Corp. VST
|279.37%
|70.73%
|508.67%
|Meta Platforms, Inc.
|75.99%
|194.13%
|341.37%
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL
|88.63%
|161.97%
|371.64%
|Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI
|26.46%
|246.24%
|324.29%
|Broadcom Inc.
|94.99%
|104.18%
|296.19%
|Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON
|147.91%
|55.69%
|289.91%
|Fair Isaac Corporation FICO
|88.05%
|94.46%
|292.80%
|Arista Networks Inc ANET
|87.89%
|94.07%
|291.65%
Why Analysts Love Broadcom
Bank of America’s analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a “Buy” rating on Broadcom following the quarterly report, boosting the 12-month price target from $215 to $250 and hinting at a potential 15% upside from current levels.
Arya’s optimism stems from three main drivers:
- AI’s Expanding Footprint: Broadcom’s custom AI chips (ASICs) now serve five major customers, up from three previously. The company's AI-related revenue could soar to a served available market of $60–$90 billion by 2027—up from an estimated $15–$20 billion in 2023.
- Apple's Steady Demand: Broadcom is expected to maintain its strong relationship with Apple, despite prior concerns about declining content orders.
- Robust Earnings Growth: Analysts forecast a 15% sales growth and a 20% adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) growth trajectory through 2026, underpinned by Broadcom’s diversified portfolio spanning silicon and infrastructure software.
"Broadcom's AI-driven growth potential and diversified base position it as one of the best opportunities in the chip sector," Arya said in a note, justifying their upward revision of earnings per share in fiscal year 2025 and 2026 by 5% and 3%, respectively.
