Broadcom Hits $1 Trillion Milestone: The Next Magnificent Tech Giant?

Broadcom Inc. AVGO skyrocketed more than 20% during Friday morning trading, hitting all-time highs after its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings blew past Wall Street estimates.

The semiconductor giant's growth narrative is now turbocharged by a massive artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity, with analysts projecting a multibillion-dollar windfall in the years ahead.

The stock’s surge catapulted Broadcom into the exclusive trillion-dollar market cap club, placing it as the eighth-largest publicly traded company, just behind Tesla Inc. TSLA.

For context, the trillion-dollar elite is rarefied territory, shared only by the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants.

Is Broadcom The Eighth Magnificent Tech Stock?

Name Market Cap Apple Inc. AAPL $ 3.73 trillion Microsoft Corporation MSFT $ 3.33 trillion NVIDIA Corporation NVDA $ 3.31 trillion Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN $ 2.39 trillion Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL $ 2.35 trillion Meta Platforms, Inc. META $ 1.57 trillion Tesla, Inc. $ 1.37 trillion Broadcom Inc. $ 1.02 trillion

December To Remember: Broadcom Eyes Record Month Since IPO

With Friday’s spike, Broadcom's stock has already rallied 33% in December, marking its strongest monthly performance since going public in 2009.

The semiconductor heavyweight has now climbed an impressive 95% year-to-date, securing the title of the 10th-best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for 2024 thus far.

When considering combined returns for 2023 and 2024, Broadcom ranks seventh in the benchmark index.

Name Price Chg. % (YTD 2024) Total Return (2023) Combined Gains Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR 325.31% 167.45% 1,112.89% NVIDIA Corporation 173.24% 239.02% 639.72% Vistra Corp. VST 279.37% 70.73% 508.67% Meta Platforms, Inc. 75.99% 194.13% 341.37% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL 88.63% 161.97% 371.64% Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI 26.46% 246.24% 324.29% Broadcom Inc. 94.99% 104.18% 296.19% Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON 147.91% 55.69% 289.91% Fair Isaac Corporation FICO 88.05% 94.46% 292.80% Arista Networks Inc ANET 87.89% 94.07% 291.65%

Why Analysts Love Broadcom

Bank of America’s analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a “Buy” rating on Broadcom following the quarterly report, boosting the 12-month price target from $215 to $250 and hinting at a potential 15% upside from current levels.

Arya’s optimism stems from three main drivers:

AI’s Expanding Footprint: Broadcom’s custom AI chips (ASICs) now serve five major customers, up from three previously. The company's AI-related revenue could soar to a served available market of $60–$90 billion by 2027—up from an estimated $15–$20 billion in 2023. Apple's Steady Demand: Broadcom is expected to maintain its strong relationship with Apple, despite prior concerns about declining content orders. Robust Earnings Growth: Analysts forecast a 15% sales growth and a 20% adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) growth trajectory through 2026, underpinned by Broadcom’s diversified portfolio spanning silicon and infrastructure software.

"Broadcom's AI-driven growth potential and diversified base position it as one of the best opportunities in the chip sector," Arya said in a note, justifying their upward revision of earnings per share in fiscal year 2025 and 2026 by 5% and 3%, respectively.

