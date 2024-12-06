Lululemon Athletica To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from $476 to $500. Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $392.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV from $275 to $283. Baird analyst Joe Vruwink maintained an Outperform rating. Veeva shares closed at $231.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham boosted GitLab Inc. GTLB price target from $70 to $85. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. GitLab shares settled at $66.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies slashed Kennametal Inc. KMT price target from $40 to $32. Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Kennametal shares closed at $27.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird boosted Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU price target from $380 to $440. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained an Outperform rating. Lululemon shares closed at $344.81 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Asana, Inc. ASAN price target from $12 to $19. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Asana shares closed at $15.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ascendiant Capital slashed the price target for WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA from $14 to $11. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. WiSA Technologies shares settled at $1.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird cut Fortrea Holdings Inc. FTRE price target from $28 to $25. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell downgraded the rating from Outperform to Neutral. Fortrea Holdings shares closed at $23.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for nCino, Inc. NCNO from $41 to $39. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating. nCino shares closed at $37.28 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho raised Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $90 to $105. Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained a Neutral rating. Five Below shares closed at $115.97 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

