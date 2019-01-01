Veeva Sys (NYSE:VEEV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Veeva Sys
Veeva Sys Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Veeva Sys (NYSE: VEEV) was reported by Barclays on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $195.00 expecting VEEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.27% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Veeva Sys (NYSE: VEEV) was provided by Barclays, and Veeva Sys maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Veeva Sys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Veeva Sys was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Veeva Sys (VEEV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $237.00 to $195.00. The current price Veeva Sys (VEEV) is trading at is $172.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
