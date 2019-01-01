WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WiSA Technologies
WiSA Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.50 expecting WISA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 756.70% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and WiSA Technologies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WiSA Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WiSA Technologies was filed on January 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WiSA Technologies (WISA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.50 to $5.50. The current price WiSA Technologies (WISA) is trading at is $0.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
