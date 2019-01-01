Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kennametal
Kennametal Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting KMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.75% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Kennametal maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kennametal, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kennametal was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kennametal (KMT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $38.00 to $33.00. The current price Kennametal (KMT) is trading at is $27.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
