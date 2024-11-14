Hillenbrand Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Beazer Homes, Tapestry, Walt Disney And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were slightly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Thursday.
Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. HI rose sharply in today's session following upbeat quarterly results.
Hillenbrand reported quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $837.60 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $792.98 million.
Hillenbrand shares surged 14.7% to $34.60 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- AC Immune SA ACIU gained 18% to $3.6844 after the company announced interim safety and immunogenicity data from the Phase 2 VacSYn clinical trial evaluating ACI-7104.056 for the treatment of patients with early Parkinson’s disease.
- NextNav Inc. NN gained 16.8% to $15.85 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- DLocal Limited DLO shares jumped 16.1% to $10.50 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results.
- Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR rose 14.6% to $15.44.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA gained 14.4% to $2.5300 following third-quarter results.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH shares rose 13.9% to $36.41 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Tapestry, Inc. TPR gained 11.2% to $57.00 after the company announced plans for an additional $2 billion share repurchase program.
- Spire Global, Inc. SPIR rose 10.9% to $14.91. Spire Global agreed to sell its maritime business to Kpler for roughly $241 million.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN gained 9.2% to $93.69.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM climbed 9.1% to $27.28.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP gained 8.9% to $44.60 following third-quarter results.
- The Walt Disney Company DIS rose 8.8% to $111.75 following upbeat earnings.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU gained 6.3% to $7.38.
