Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.010
Quarterly Revenue
$742M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$742M
Earnings History
Hillenbrand Questions & Answers
When is Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) reporting earnings?
Hillenbrand (HI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.50.
What were Hillenbrand’s (NYSE:HI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $395.9M, which beat the estimate of $388.6M.
