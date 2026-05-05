Broadcom Introduces Unified AI Cloud Infrastructure Solution

This news comes during a generally positive trading day, with technology stocks leading the way, as the Nasdaq is up 1.03% and the S&P 500 is up 0.59%

Launches Infrastructure AI Workloads

VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1 offers a private cloud platform designed for AI and Kubernetes workloads, featuring built-in security and support for hybrid compute across AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.

It allows enterprises to run inference and agentic AI applications more efficiently, with stronger security and the flexibility to select optimal CPU and GPU hardware.

This platform is expected to significantly reduce operational complexity and costs, addressing key concerns for organizations looking to leverage AI technologies.

Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom, added, "As more enterprises turn to AI for driving competitive advantage, they face three critical challenges: data and IP privacy concerns, surging infrastructure costs, and their readiness for the world of agentic AI," said.

VCF 9.1 is a single unified platform that addresses all three and delivers one of the most advanced infrastructures for Private AI. We enable zero-trust security for AI, reduce costs through intelligent infrastructure optimization and hardware choice, and provide the flexibility to run both agentic workflows and accelerated inferencing on the same platform."

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AVGO Technical Outlook: Trend, Momentum And Key Levels

The stock's current price of $422.56 is well above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $395.96, indicating a bullish trend with a 6.4% premium. However, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently below its signal line, suggesting that momentum may be fading, which could limit further upside unless the stock can regain that baseline.

Key Resistance : $429.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $429.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $370.50 — a level where buyers previously stepped in.

AVGO Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Broadcom Inc. Common Stock is slated to provide its next financial update on June 3, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 232 cents (Up from 158 cents YoY)

: 232 cents (Up from 158 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $22.06 Billion (Up from $15.00 Billion YoY)

: $22.06 Billion (Up from $15.00 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 81.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $470.55. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Maintains Target to $480.00) (April 16)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $480.00) (April 16) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Maintains Target to $430.00) (April 15)

: Overweight (Maintains Target to $430.00) (April 15) JP Morgan: Overweight (Maintains Target to $500.00) (April 15)

AVGO ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weighting

Significance: Because AVGO carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were up 3.63% at $431.61 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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