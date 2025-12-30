What's Going On With Nio Stock Tuesday?

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock rose Tuesday, tracking broader gains across Chinese EV makers.

The move followed confirmation from China's National Development and Reform Commission that vehicle trade-in subsidies will continue through 2026.

The extension signals sustained government support for auto replacement demand next year, providing a near-term tailwind for EV makers.

Amid this development, Nio continued its European expansion as its compact EV brand reached Austria this week.

The rollout milestone follows earlier EU deliveries and comes with a supply issue for another model, CnEV Post reports.

Nio's premium small EV brand Firefly confirmed that it has started deliveries in Austria.

This extends the brand's presence beyond previous launches in Norway and the Netherlands.

Customers in Belgium, Denmark, and Greece have also begun receiving vehicles this month.

Brand Background

Nio introduced Firefly at NIO Day 2024, aiming to compete with small premium EVs. The hatchback debuted in China in April and quickly reached early delivery targets.

Delivery activity has accelerated across Europe in the second half of 2025.

Component Issue Affects ES8

Meanwhile, Nio recently noted a supply shortage of a chip used in the ES8 SUV. The shortage may slow production and delay some deliveries.

The company has implemented a temporary workaround to maintain pace.

Market Strategy

Firefly's Austrian arrival reflects Nio's broader global strategy.

Earlier phases covered the Nordic and Benelux markets before Central Europe.

Further growth plans include entry into additional European countries in 2026.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 4.87% at $5.60 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

