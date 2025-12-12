Intel's Chip Ambitions Stir Alarm Over China-Linked Tech

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) has tested chipmaking tools this year from ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) , a U.S.-based equipment maker with deep ties to China and two overseas units previously targeted by U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. barred two of ACM Research’s units in Shanghai and South Korea from receiving Washington technology for alleged links to China’s military chip efforts, which ACM Research denies.

Intel tested wet etch tools, used to remove material from silicon wafers, for potential use in its cutting-edge 14A chip production.

Also Read: Did Intel Poach Taiwan Semiconductor Know-How? CEO Calls Rumors’ Speculation’

The chipmaking process is scheduled for a 2027 launch, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

China hawks warn that Intel’s evaluation of tools from a supplier tied to sanctioned entities raises national security red flags, the Reuters report noted. Concerns include the leakage of sensitive chipmaking expertise, erosion of Western supply chains, and the risk of hostile interference.

Benzinga has reached out to Intel investor relations for their take on the report and is awaiting a response.

ACM Research Responds To Sanctions Concerns

ACM Research confirmed that its U.S. team sold and delivered multiple tools from its Asian operations to domestic clients. It included three shipments to a “major U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer,” some of which met performance standards.

It said its U.S. operations are isolated from its sanctioned Chinese units and that it safeguards customer trade secrets.

Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) , and Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) face multiple lawsuits in a Texas state court accusing them of failing to stop their chips from ending up in Russian weapons that killed and injured Ukrainian civilians.

The companies said they complied with sanctions.

Intel’s Turnaround And AI Strategy

Intel stock has gained over 97% year-to-date, backed by PC sales recovery, AI focus, U.S. government support, and major potential customer deals like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

In October, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said he is refocusing the company on engineering excellence after years of complacency eroded its semiconductor leadership.

Tan has shifted Intel’s strategy toward artificial intelligence and its foundry business, which still trails Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) .

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were down 0.76% at $39.21 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock