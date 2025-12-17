Nio Flags ES8 Chip Shortage, Introduces Temporary Fix

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares traded mostly flat on Wednesday after the Chinese EV maker flagged a supply issue affecting its new ES8 SUV.

The company said a key component shortage could slow production and deliveries.

Nio said the chip used for the rear-seat entertainment system is in short supply, pushing the company to use a temporary workaround to keep deliveries on track, CnEV Post reports, with the adjusted setup starting on vehicles built from Dec. 22.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Futures Gain As Jobs Data Weighs On Outlook—Lennar, Micron Technology, Children’s Place In Focus

Nio said the temporary setup removes some video playback functions, while wireless screen mirroring and music playback will still work.

The company said it will restore the original setup once chip supply improves.

Nio said customers who lock in ES8 orders by Dec. 31 and choose the temporary solution will get a one-time bonus of 15,000 Nio points, valued at 1,500 Chinese yuan, or about $213.

After the supply normalizes, customers can switch back to the original solution by paying 12,000 points or 1,200 yuan, CnEV Post adds.

Nio said ES8 vehicles already delivered cannot opt into the temporary solution. The automaker said it is accelerating production to deliver vehicles as soon as possible.

Nio launched the third-generation ES8 at its September 2025 Nio Day event, with deliveries starting the next day.

In November, Nio delivered 36,275 vehicles, with ES8 deliveries reaching a record 10,689 units. The company is nearing 30,000 ES8 deliveries this week, CnEV Post adds.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were down 0.39% at $5.011 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Robert Way via Shutterstock