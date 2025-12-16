key stock movers
December 16, 2025 5:53 AM 3 min read

Why B. Riley Financial Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of B Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

B Riley Financial reported earnings of $4.50 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $14.35 per share. The company’s sales surged to $225.302 million from $94.885 million.

B Riley Financial shares jumped 25% to $4.65 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) gained 51.4% to $7.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO) surged 31.1% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Monday.
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) rose 14.1% to $23.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • Adagio Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADGM) gained 11.7% to $0.93 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Monday.
  • Sunrise New Energy Co Ltd (NYSE:EPOW) rose 10.5% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Monday.
  • Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SCKT) surged 10.3% to $1.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares jumped 10.1% to $6.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) gained 9.3% to $5.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced it completed planned Type-B meeting with the FDA resulting in confirmation to initiate a rolling Biologics Licenses Application for ReNu planned before the end of December.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rose 7.8% to $57.50 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Radiopharm Theranostics ADR (NASDAQ:RADX) fell 39.8% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Radiopharm Theranostics shares jumped 150% on Monday after the company announced interim RAD 101 Phase 2b clinical imaging trial data showing 92% concordance with MRI, the primary endpoint.
  • Saverone 2014 Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) tumbled 37.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Monday.
  • Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI) fell 36.6% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Monday.
  • Immuron Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:IMRN) fell 23.8% to $0.74 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday.
  • iRobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) fell 23.2% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. iRobot Corporation shares dipped 73% on Monday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • Envirotech Vehicles Inc (NASDAQ:EVTV) dipped 17% to $0.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) declined 15.7% to $3.36 in pre-market trading. Aldeyra Therapeutics received PDUFA extension for Reproxalap NDA following FDA request for clinical study report.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares dipped 15.1% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Monday.
  • Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) dipped 14.5% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $35 million public offering of common stock.
  • Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ:GUTS) fell 10.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

ADGM Logo
ADGMAdagio Medical Holdings Inc
$0.89007.06%
Overview
ALDX Logo
ALDXAldeyra Therapeutics Inc
$3.61-9.52%
ASTI Logo
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$3.39-18.7%
BDRX Logo
BDRXBiodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC
$6.4635.1%
EPOW Logo
EPOWSunrise New Energy Co Ltd
$0.960012.8%
EVTV Logo
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$1.06-5.36%
GUTS Logo
GUTSFractyl Health Inc
$2.05-8.48%
IMRN Logo
IMRNImmuron Ltd
$0.9410-3.01%
IRBT Logo
IRBTiRobot Corp
$0.9488-19.6%
LWLG Logo
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$3.07-18.6%
NKTR Logo
NKTRNektar Therapeutics
$58.479.70%
ORGO Logo
ORGOOrganogenesis Holdings Inc
$5.309.73%
QURE Logo
QUREuniQure NV
$23.5015.0%
RADX Logo
RADXRadiopharm Theranostics Ltd
$6.78-36.2%
RAIN Logo
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$6.6510.1%
RILY Logo
RILYB. Riley Financial Inc
$4.7628.0%
SCKT Logo
SCKTSocket Mobile Inc
$1.2910.3%
SVRE Logo
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$2.24-36.7%
VERO Logo
VEROVenus Concept Inc
$2.0723.9%
ZYXI Logo
ZYXIZynex Inc
$0.4298-35.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved