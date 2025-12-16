Why B. Riley Financial Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of B Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

B Riley Financial reported earnings of $4.50 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $14.35 per share. The company’s sales surged to $225.302 million from $94.885 million.

B Riley Financial shares jumped 25% to $4.65 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) gained 51.4% to $7.24 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:BDRX) gained 51.4% to $7.24 in pre-market trading. Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO) surged 31.1% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:VERO) surged 31.1% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Monday. Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) rose 14.1% to $23.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:QURE) rose 14.1% to $23.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. Adagio Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADGM) gained 11.7% to $0.93 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:ADGM) gained 11.7% to $0.93 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Monday. Sunrise New Energy Co Ltd (NYSE:EPOW) rose 10.5% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Monday.

(NYSE:EPOW) rose 10.5% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Monday. Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SCKT) surged 10.3% to $1.29 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:SCKT) surged 10.3% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco In c (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares jumped 10.1% to $6.65 in pre-market trading.

c (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares jumped 10.1% to $6.65 in pre-market trading. Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) gained 9.3% to $5.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced it completed planned Type-B meeting with the FDA resulting in confirmation to initiate a rolling Biologics Licenses Application for ReNu planned before the end of December.

(NASDAQ:ORGO) gained 9.3% to $5.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced it completed planned Type-B meeting with the FDA resulting in confirmation to initiate a rolling Biologics Licenses Application for ReNu planned before the end of December. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rose 7.8% to $57.50 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Radiopharm Theranostics ADR (NASDAQ:RADX) fell 39.8% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Radiopharm Theranostics shares jumped 150% on Monday after the company announced interim RAD 101 Phase 2b clinical imaging trial data showing 92% concordance with MRI, the primary endpoint.

(NASDAQ:RADX) fell 39.8% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Radiopharm Theranostics shares jumped 150% on Monday after the company announced interim RAD 101 Phase 2b clinical imaging trial data showing 92% concordance with MRI, the primary endpoint. Saverone 2014 Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) tumbled 37.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:SVRE) tumbled 37.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Monday. Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI) fell 36.6% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:ZYXI) fell 36.6% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Monday. Immuron Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:IMRN) fell 23.8% to $0.74 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:IMRN) fell 23.8% to $0.74 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday. iRobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) fell 23.2% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. iRobot Corporation shares dipped 73% on Monday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

(NASDAQ:IRBT) fell 23.2% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. iRobot Corporation shares dipped 73% on Monday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Envirotech Vehicles Inc (NASDAQ:EVTV) dipped 17% to $0.93 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:EVTV) dipped 17% to $0.93 in pre-market trading. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) declined 15.7% to $3.36 in pre-market trading. Aldeyra Therapeutics received PDUFA extension for Reproxalap NDA following FDA request for clinical study report.

(NASDAQ:ALDX) declined 15.7% to $3.36 in pre-market trading. Aldeyra Therapeutics received PDUFA extension for Reproxalap NDA following FDA request for clinical study report. Ascent Solar Technologies, In c. (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares dipped 15.1% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Monday.

c. (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares dipped 15.1% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Monday. Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) dipped 14.5% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $35 million public offering of common stock.

(NASDAQ:LWLG) dipped 14.5% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $35 million public offering of common stock. Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ:GUTS) fell 10.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock