B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$274M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$205.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of B. Riley Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
B. Riley Financial Questions & Answers
When is B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) reporting earnings?
B. Riley Financial (RILY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were B. Riley Financial’s (NASDAQ:RILY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $66.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
