Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has secured a 55-megawatt electrolyzer supply agreement for three large green hydrogen projects being advanced by Carlton Power in the United Kingdom — the biggest combined electrolyzer award announced in the country to date.

The deal covers equipment for the Barrow-in-Furness, Trafford Green Hydrogen, and Langage Green Hydrogen projects, each awaiting final investment approval. Together, the developments solidify Plug Power's growing presence in Europe's fast-moving hydrogen sector.

At Barrow-in-Furness, Plug Power will deliver six 5 MW GenEco PEM electrolyzers to produce renewable hydrogen for a Kimberly-Clark manufacturing facility, supporting major emissions-reduction goals.

The Trafford project, situated within the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park, will utilize 15 MW of electrolyzer capacity to supply hydrogen to industrial customers, heavy-transport operators, and municipal fleets, commencing in 2027.

In Plymouth, the Langage Green Hydrogen project will install two 5 MW units to support local industrial operations, with potential expansion into transportation and heating applications as demand increases.

All three projects fall under the U.K. government's Hydrogen Business Model (HAR1), which provides long-term revenue support. Final decisions for Barrow-in-Furness and Trafford are expected by late 2025, while Langage is scheduled for early 2026.

"These projects underscore Plug Power's growing leadership in the European hydrogen market and our ability to deliver scalable, reliable electrolyzers for industrial applications," said Jose Luis Crespo, the company's president and chief revenue officer. Carlton Power's hydrogen director, Eric Adams, said the partnership reinforces the U.K.'s shift toward low-carbon industrial energy.

Price Action: PLUG shares were trading lower by 5.92% to $2.112 at last check Monday.

