Plug Power Shares Continue To Slide Following Mixed Q3 Earnings, Analyst Caution

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading lower Thursday as the market continues to digest a mixed third-quarter earnings report and cautionary analyst commentary regarding the company’s path to profitability. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: In its report released earlier this week, the hydrogen fuel cell developer posted a quarterly loss of 12 cents per share, slightly beating analyst expectations. However, revenue came in at $177.05 million, missing Wall Street’s projection of $179.53 million.

Sentiment is further weighed down by JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson, who warned of “extended stock volatility.” This caution follows Plug's strategic pivot to pause its Department of Energy loan application. Instead, the company is prioritizing immediate liquidity, aiming to raise over $275 million through asset monetization, including a deal to sell electricity rights to a data center developer.

While management highlighted reduced cash burn and a 46% sequential increase in electrolyzer revenue, executives reaffirmed that gross-margin breakeven is not expected until the end of 2025, with positive EBITDA targeted for late 2026. This extended timeline appears to be driving this week’s sell-off.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reinforcing the current bearish sentiment, Benzinga Edge data signals a negative short-term price trend and a weak Growth score of 13.72.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were down 8.05% at $2.51 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

