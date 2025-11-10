Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) said on Monday that Shake Shack Canada is now available for delivery in Toronto through the Uber Eats app.

Formed in 2023 through a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc., Shake Shack Canada brings the global Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) brand to the country.

The fast-food chain’s latest location at Vaughan Mills will also be added to the platform soon, expanding Uber Eats’ restaurant offerings in the region.

Also Read: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sees A ‘Hybrid Future’ Of Robotaxis And Human Drivers, Says AVs On Its Platform Can Make More Money

The launch aims to broaden Uber Eats Canada’s restaurant roster by bringing a high-profile international chain into its network. Toronto residents can now order favourites such as the ShackBurger, crinkle cut fries and hand-spun shakes via the Uber Eats app.

Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats in Canada, stated, “Uber Eats is giving Canadians more restaurant options and making it easier to enjoy the foods they love without leaving home. Welcoming Shake Shack to the Uber Eats platform allows us to expand our premium restaurant selection and bring a fan-favourite international brand to more diners across Toronto and the GTA.”

How It Works

Users open the Uber Eats app, tap the “Restaurants” category, search for their preferred Shake Shack location, add items to their cart, choose a delivery time, place their order and track delivery in real time.

Uber Eats And Loblaw Partner

Recently, Uber Technologies and Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) announced a partnership to bring Loblaw banner stores to the Uber Eats app.

Canadians can now shop from select Loblaw banner stores through Uber Eats, with all participating stores expected to be available nationwide by November 12.

“Welcoming Loblaw and its banners to the Uber Eats platform is helping us expand our in-app selection so that we can offer Canadians more convenience and access to the brands they trust and rely on every day.”, said Klaas Knieriem, Head of Retail for Uber Eats in Canada.

Price Action: UBER shares were trading higher by 1.95% to $93.78 at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Dutchmen Photography via Shutterstock