Delek US Holdings Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q3 Results

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results on Friday.

Delek US reported quarterly sales of $2.887 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.763 billion. Delek US posted adjusted earnings of $7.13 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.45 per share.

“We continue to make progress in achieving our Sum of the Parts goals and improving the overall profitability of the company as highlighted by a strong EOP contribution in 3Q’25,” said Avigal Soreq, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US. “Our EOP efforts, which are exceeding previous guidance, and clarity on SREs, significantly improve DK’s free cash flow generation in the short and the long term. DKL also continues to make progress in strengthening its premier position in the Permian basin as demonstrated by its guidance raise to $500 – $520 million. The new processing plant, ongoing AGI initiatives, and DKL’s increasing economic separation from DK are getting us closer to unlocking the full value of our midstream assets.”

Delek US shares gained 1.9% to trade at $41.97 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Delek US following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Margolin maintained Delek US with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $43 to $53.

Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $33 to $40.

Photo via Shutterstock