October 21, 2025 5:46 AM 3 min read

Why Crown Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

Crown Holdings reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.2 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.12 billion.

Crown Holdings shares jumped 8.6% to $102.52 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) gained 80.6% to $15.02 in pre-market trading after falling 17% on Monday.
  • rYojbaba Co Ltd (NASDAQ:RYOJ) surged 52.4% to $5.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Monday.
  • DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) surged 43.3% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has acquired virtual care platform SteadyMD.
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) rose 30.6% to $1.92 in pre-market trading. Beyond Meat shares jumped 128% on Monday after the company announced it completed an exchange of nearly $1.15 billion in zero‑coupon convertible notes due 2027 for a new mix of assets.
  • Ibio Inc (NASDAQ:IBIO) gained 29.9% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ:JWEL) surged 29.5% to $2.22 in pre-market trading.
  • HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR) gained 27.4% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it authorized a one-time dividend payment of 13 cents per share.
  • GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) rose 26% to $16.33 in pre-market trading. GSI Technology shares surged 155% on Monday after the company announced research showing its APU Compute-In-Memory architecture can match GPU-level performance for large-scale AI applications while reducing energy consumption.
  • Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT -ADR (NYSE:TLK) rose 8.9% to $19.68 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEUP) tumbled 65.3% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its AFFIRM-1 trial for social anxiety failed to meet endpoints.
  • Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ:CYCU) declined 36.7% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after the company announced Nasdaq Delisting Determination Letter.
  • American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) fell 31.5% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 14% on Monday.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares dipped 18.4% to $0.048 in pre-market trading. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares dipped 70% on Monday after the company announced it will delist from the Nasdaq.
  • Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) fell 17.2% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 40% on Monday.
  • Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) dipped 16.3% to $0.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • Galapagos NV – ADR (NASDAQ:GLPG) fell 15.4% to $28.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced intention to wind down Cell Therapy Business as a part of the company’s ongoing transformation.
  • Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) fell 13.6% to $0.81 in pre-market trading. Sonim Technologies received Nasdaq extension to regain equity compliance by Dec. 31 and named Michael Mulica as executive chairman.
  • Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) dipped 8.6% to $13.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) fell 8.2% to $8.57 in pre-market trading.

