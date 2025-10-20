Crown Holdings Reports Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Crown Holdings reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.2 billion which beat the Street estimate of $3.12 billion.

“The Company continued its robust 2025 performance during the third quarter, with adjusted diluted earnings per share increasing 13% and segment income 4% above a very strong prior year quarter,” said Timothy J. Donahue, CEO.

“Driving the results was 12% volume growth in European Beverage, leading to a gain of 27% in European segment income. Global beverage can volumes were mixed during the quarter with softness in Asia and Latin America offsetting double-digit advances in Europe and the Middle East,” Donahue added.

Outlook: Crown raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $7.10 to $7.50 to a new range of $7.70 to $7.80, versus the $7.39 analyst estimate.

CCK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Crown Holdings stock was up 7.51% at $101 in Monday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock