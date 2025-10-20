5 Stocks In The Spotlight Last Week: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points during the session as Wall Street shrugged off credit concerns that battered bank stocks recently.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 90%

: 90% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) and increased the price target from $17 to $30 on Oct. 16. This analyst sees around 23% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on (NASDAQ:BTDR) and increased the price target from $17 to $30 on Oct. 16. This analyst sees around 23% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 14, Bitdeer Technology Group reported a month-over-month increase in September self-mining results.

Analyst: Heiko F. Ihle

Analyst Firm : HC Wainwright & Co.

: HC Wainwright & Co. Ratings Accuracy : 89%

: 89% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on DRDGOLD Ltd (NYSE:DRD) and boosted the price target from $30.5 to $36.25 on Oct. 17. This analyst sees around 26% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst Firm: Citigroup

Citigroup Ratings Accuracy: 88%

88% Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) and boosted the price target from $115 to $130 on Oct. 16. This analyst expects around 9% surge in the stock.

Maintained a Neutral rating on (NASDAQ:NTAP) and boosted the price target from $115 to $130 on Oct. 16. This analyst expects around 9% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 14, NetApp introduced comprehensive enterprise-grade data platform for AI.

Analyst: Peter Arment

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $83 on Oct. 16. This analyst expects around 24% gain in the stock.

Initiated coverage on (NASDAQ:RKLB) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $83 on Oct. 16. This analyst expects around 24% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 15, Rocket Lab announced the successful completion of its 15th mission of 2025. The mission, named "Owl New World," marked the deployment of the seventh StriX satellite for Synspective, a Japanese company specializing in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite data and analytics.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) and raised price target from $22 to $30 on Oct. 16. This analyst expects a 19% decline in the stock.

: Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on (NASDAQ:INTC) and raised price target from $22 to $30 on Oct. 16. This analyst expects a 19% decline in the stock. Recent News: Intel is making a renewed push into the artificial intelligence chip market with the launch of its new “Crescent Island” GPU, a data center processor set to debut next year.

