3D rendering rare earth elements
October 14, 2025 10:24 AM 2 min read

Rare Earths' Best-Kept Secret Stocks—Meet The Hidden Powerhouses

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Rare earth stocks have been ripping up the charts as trade tensions with China heat up again, and the Trump administration signals heavy support of the industry. 

China has imposed additional export restrictions on the rare earth industry, prompting the U.S. and other countries to scramble for independent supply chains of the materials critical to numerous industries, including technology and defense. 

Rare Earth Producers

Many investors are familiar with the names MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP), Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) after the Trump administration invested in the rare earth element producers. 

However, many lesser-known names in the sector could benefit from increased investor interest. 

Here are some of the rare earth-related stocks that retail investors should consider:

Name and Ticker Company Focus
ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPIProduction and sale of isotopes, including nuclear fuels and specialist isotopes
Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)Recycling metals from lithium and lead-acid batteries via AquaRefining technology
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)Development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal
Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ:NVA)Exploration and development of gold, antimony, and critical minerals (Estelle Project)
NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NBExploration and development of critical minerals including niobium, scandium, and titanium
United States Antimony Corp.  (NYSE:UAMY)Production and sale of antimony, zeolite and precious metals
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE:IDRProduction of gold and exploration of rare earth elements in Idaho
American Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:AREC)Production of rare earth and critical mineral concentrates, high-quality raw materials supply
IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX)Development of low-carbon titanium and critical minerals for advanced industries
Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTAExploration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits, Stibnite project
Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTC:TMRC)Flagship property includes the Round Top rare earths-uranium-beryllium project covering approximately 900 acres

Thematic Highlights

These "secret" stocks represent diverse approaches to the rare earth elements and critical materials markets:

  • Companies like ASP Isotopes, Idaho Strategic Resources and Texas Mineral Resources are directly exploring or processing rare earths in North America, helping to diversify supply chains.​
  • Specialized recyclers, such as Aqua Metals, are developing new refining technologies for battery metals, which are critical to electric vehicles and modern energy storage.​
  • Firms like NioCorp and IperionX focus on materials key to aerospace and advanced manufacturing, including niobium, scandium, titanium and low-carbon metals.​
  • Even diversified mining groups such as American Resources and United States Antimony are building rare earth, antimony and battery metals into their future growth pipelines.​

These lesser-known stocks could offer strategic exposure to the red-hot rare earth sector, as well as trending themes like artificial intelligence and tech sovereignty.

