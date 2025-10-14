Rare earth stocks have been ripping up the charts as trade tensions with China heat up again, and the Trump administration signals heavy support of the industry.

China has imposed additional export restrictions on the rare earth industry, prompting the U.S. and other countries to scramble for independent supply chains of the materials critical to numerous industries, including technology and defense.

Rare Earth Producers

Many investors are familiar with the names MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP), Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) after the Trump administration invested in the rare earth element producers.

However, many lesser-known names in the sector could benefit from increased investor interest.

Here are some of the rare earth-related stocks that retail investors should consider:

Name and Ticker Company Focus ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Production and sale of isotopes, including nuclear fuels and specialist isotopes Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Recycling metals from lithium and lead-acid batteries via AquaRefining technology Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ:NVA) Exploration and development of gold, antimony, and critical minerals (Estelle Project) NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) Exploration and development of critical minerals including niobium, scandium, and titanium United States Antimony Corp. (NYSE:UAMY) Production and sale of antimony, zeolite and precious metals Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE:IDR) Production of gold and exploration of rare earth elements in Idaho American Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:AREC) Production of rare earth and critical mineral concentrates, high-quality raw materials supply IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Development of low-carbon titanium and critical minerals for advanced industries Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Exploration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits, Stibnite project Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTC:TMRC) Flagship property includes the Round Top rare earths-uranium-beryllium project covering approximately 900 acres

Thematic Highlights

These "secret" stocks represent diverse approaches to the rare earth elements and critical materials markets:

Companies like ASP Isotopes, Idaho Strategic Resources and Texas Mineral Resources are directly exploring or processing rare earths in North America, helping to diversify supply chains.​

Specialized recyclers, such as Aqua Metals, are developing new refining technologies for battery metals, which are critical to electric vehicles and modern energy storage.​

Firms like NioCorp and IperionX focus on materials key to aerospace and advanced manufacturing, including niobium, scandium, titanium and low-carbon metals.​

Even diversified mining groups such as American Resources and United States Antimony are building rare earth, antimony and battery metals into their future growth pipelines.​

These lesser-known stocks could offer strategic exposure to the red-hot rare earth sector, as well as trending themes like artificial intelligence and tech sovereignty.

