Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson – ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat third-quarter results. Ericsson and Vodafone also announced a major five-year programmable networks partnership.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.910 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.900 billion.

Ericsson shares jumped 14.3% to $9.34 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

PMGC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ELAB) gained 138.5% to $12.43 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Monday.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) surged 115% to $18.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Monday.

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) rose 96.9% to $19.51 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Monday.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSE:ITP) surged 43.7% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.

AKA Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) gained 36.3% to $14.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Monday.

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) gained 35.4% to $31.51 in pre-market trading. Critical Metals shares jumped 55% on Monday after Blackboxstocks merger target REalloys entered a letter of intent for a 10-year offtake agreement with the company for 15% of its projected production from the Tanbreez project.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) rose 34.4% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced a three-year reciprocal services agreement with Solstar Space.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) surged 25.5% to $12.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced progress in its development of advanced medium and high 800 VDC voltage GaN and SiC power devices.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE:NMG) gained 22.8% to $6.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 52% on Monday.

Losers

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) shares dipped 21.4% to $17.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 294% on Monday.

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) fell 21.8% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 32% on Monday.

Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ:PMAX) fell 19.7% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Monday.

Orion SA (NYSE:OEC) fell 18.6% to $5.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary third-quarter results.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) dipped 19.4% to $6.54 in pre-market trading. ENDRA Life Sciences shares jumped 25% on Monday after the company announced $4.9 million in funding commitments from institutional and cryptocurrency investors to launch a new digital asset treasury strategy.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) dipped 16% to $8.14 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 12% on Monday.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) fell 15.5% to $4.23 after declining 20% on Monday.

PS International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:PSIG) declined 14.3% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 30% on Monday.

N anobiotix SA – ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) tumbled 10.2% to $27.23 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Monday.

Oatly Group AB (publ) – ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) fell 7.8% to $13.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock