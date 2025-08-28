Phibro Animal Health, Pure Storage, Snowflake, Build-A-Bear Workshop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Thursday.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales and raised its FY2026 EPS and sales guidance.

Phibro Animal Health reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 52 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $378.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $361.80 million.

Phibro Animal Health shares surged 13.7% to $36.61 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG shares jumped 28.5% to $78.20 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

shares jumped 28.5% to $78.20 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Snowflake Inc. SNOW gained 18.6% to $237.74 as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

gained 18.6% to $237.74 as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS rose 16.6% to $5.92.

rose 16.6% to $5.92. Canopy Growth Corporation CGC surged 13.7% to $1.7135.

surged 13.7% to $1.7135. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc . BBW gained 13.6% to $66.53 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

. gained 13.6% to $66.53 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. BILL Holdings, Inc . BILL rose 13% to $47.05 as the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

. rose 13% to $47.05 as the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Rapport Therapeutics, In c. RAPP gained 12.3% to $16.81.

c. gained 12.3% to $16.81. Trip.com Group Limite d TCOM rose 11.8% to $73.02 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

d rose 11.8% to $73.02 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales. XP Inc. XP gained 9.3% to $18.68.

gained 9.3% to $18.68. VNET Group, Inc . VNET rose 8.5% to $8.46.

. rose 8.5% to $8.46. UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR rose 8% to $12.48.

rose 8% to $12.48. Opendoor Technologies In c. OPEN gained 7.7% to $4.3299.

c. gained 7.7% to $4.3299. Oklo Inc . OKLO rose 7.2% to $78.46.

. rose 7.2% to $78.46. MongoDB, Inc. MDB gained 6.1% to $313.68.

