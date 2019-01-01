Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$239.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$239.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Phibro Animal Health using advanced sorting and filters.
Phibro Animal Health Questions & Answers
When is Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) reporting earnings?
Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.33.
What were Phibro Animal Health’s (NASDAQ:PAHC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $194.8M, which beat the estimate of $192.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.