Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell.

Interactive Brokers reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.36 billion.

Interactive Brokers Group shares jumped 4.6% to $62.17 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TELO shares jumped 140.1% to $2.91 in pre-market trading following the announcement of promising data regarding the company's lead candidate, Telomir-1. The data indicated that Telomir-1 could reverse epigenetic gene silencing, restoring the tumor suppressor in human prostate cancer cells. This performance surpassed that of chemotherapy and rapamycin.
  • Blaize Holdings, Inc. BZAI shares gained 67.6% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after announcing a $120 million agreement to deploy its hybrid AI platform in collaboration with Starshine.
  • Expion360 Inc. XPON climbed 63.4% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday.
  • SaverOne 2014 Ltd. SVRE surged 45.4% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
  • Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 26.5% to $15.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported $13.2 million in gross revenue from Ryoncil sales in the first quarter post commercial launch.
  • VivoPower International PLC VVPR rose 21.4% to $8.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday.
  • ECD Automotive Design, Inc. ECDA gained 21% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 15% on Thursday.
  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR surged 14.3% to $47.86 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies recently disclosed it now holds approximately $1 billion of Ethereum.
  • Talen Energy Corporation TLN surged 14.3% to $302.00 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to acquire Caithness Energy’s Moxie Freedom Energy Center in Pennsylvania and Caithness Energy Blackrock’s Guernsey Power Station in Ohio.

Losers

  • LQR House Inc. YHC declined 62.7% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into its business model.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK dipped 35% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Northern Dynasty pushed for quick legal resolution over Biden administration’s Pebble Mine Veto.
  • Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited PHOE dipped 20% to $8.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Thursday.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT shares tumbled 20% to $17.43 in pre-market trading. Sarepta Therapeutics shares gained 20% on Thursday after the company announced plans to restructure, reduce headcount, and implement cost-saving measures.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL declined 16.5% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Thursday. Redhill Biopharma received a decision to grant European patent number EP3359255 titled “COMBINATION THERAPIES FOR TREATING CANCER “.
  • BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY fell 15.5% to $23.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of upsized $160 million convertible senior notes offering.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF fell 13.1% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 103% on Thursday.
  • BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC fell 11.7% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Thursday.
  • Immuron Limited IMRN fell 7.4% to $1.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares fell 1.7% to $1,253.27 in pre-market trading. Netflix reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and raised full-year revenue guidance.

