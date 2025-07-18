Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell.

Interactive Brokers reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.36 billion.

Interactive Brokers Group shares jumped 4.6% to $62.17 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TELO shares jumped 140.1% to $2.91 in pre-market trading following the announcement of promising data regarding the company's lead candidate, Telomir-1. The data indicated that Telomir-1 could reverse epigenetic gene silencing, restoring the tumor suppressor in human prostate cancer cells. This performance surpassed that of chemotherapy and rapamycin.

shares jumped 140.1% to $2.91 in pre-market trading following the announcement of promising data regarding the company's lead candidate, Telomir-1. The data indicated that Telomir-1 could reverse epigenetic gene silencing, restoring the tumor suppressor in human prostate cancer cells. This performance surpassed that of chemotherapy and rapamycin. Blaize Holdings, Inc. BZAI shares gained 67.6% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after announcing a $120 million agreement to deploy its hybrid AI platform in collaboration with Starshine.

shares gained 67.6% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after announcing a $120 million agreement to deploy its hybrid AI platform in collaboration with Starshine. Expion360 Inc. XPON climbed 63.4% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday.

climbed 63.4% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday. SaverOne 2014 Ltd . SVRE surged 45.4% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

. surged 45.4% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday. Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 26.5% to $15.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported $13.2 million in gross revenue from Ryoncil sales in the first quarter post commercial launch.

rose 26.5% to $15.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported $13.2 million in gross revenue from Ryoncil sales in the first quarter post commercial launch. VivoPower International PLC VVPR rose 21.4% to $8.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday.

rose 21.4% to $8.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday. ECD Automotive Design, Inc . ECDA gained 21% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 15% on Thursday.

. gained 21% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 15% on Thursday. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc . BMNR surged 14.3% to $47.86 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies recently disclosed it now holds approximately $1 billion of Ethereum.

. surged 14.3% to $47.86 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies recently disclosed it now holds approximately $1 billion of Ethereum. Talen Energy Corporation TLN surged 14.3% to $302.00 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to acquire Caithness Energy’s Moxie Freedom Energy Center in Pennsylvania and Caithness Energy Blackrock’s Guernsey Power Station in Ohio.

Losers

LQR House Inc. YHC declined 62.7% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into its business model.

declined 62.7% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into its business model. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd . NAK dipped 35% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Northern Dynasty pushed for quick legal resolution over Biden administration’s Pebble Mine Veto.

. dipped 35% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Northern Dynasty pushed for quick legal resolution over Biden administration’s Pebble Mine Veto. Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited PHOE dipped 20% to $8.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Thursday.

dipped 20% to $8.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc . SRPT shares tumbled 20% to $17.43 in pre-market trading. Sarepta Therapeutics shares gained 20% on Thursday after the company announced plans to restructure, reduce headcount, and implement cost-saving measures.

. shares tumbled 20% to $17.43 in pre-market trading. Sarepta Therapeutics shares gained 20% on Thursday after the company announced plans to restructure, reduce headcount, and implement cost-saving measures. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL declined 16.5% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Thursday. Redhill Biopharma received a decision to grant European patent number EP3359255 titled “COMBINATION THERAPIES FOR TREATING CANCER “.

declined 16.5% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Thursday. Redhill Biopharma received a decision to grant European patent number EP3359255 titled “COMBINATION THERAPIES FOR TREATING CANCER “. BlackSky Technology Inc . BKSY fell 15.5% to $23.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of upsized $160 million convertible senior notes offering.

. fell 15.5% to $23.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of upsized $160 million convertible senior notes offering. 180 Life Sciences Corp . ATNF fell 13.1% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 103% on Thursday.

. fell 13.1% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 103% on Thursday. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp . BGLC fell 11.7% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Thursday.

. fell 11.7% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Thursday. Immuron Limited IMRN fell 7.4% to $1.75 in pre-market trading.

fell 7.4% to $1.75 in pre-market trading. Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares fell 1.7% to $1,253.27 in pre-market trading. Netflix reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and raised full-year revenue guidance.

