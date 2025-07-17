Top 2 Defensive Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of July 17, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

United Natural Foods Inc UNFI

On July 16, United Natural Foods raised its FY25 sales guidance. “We are grateful to our customers, suppliers, and associates for their resilience and collaboration as we worked through a challenging period for all of us. With our operations returning to more normalized levels, we remain focused on adding value for our customers and suppliers while becoming a more efficient and effective partner,” said Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s CEO. The company's stock jumped around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $34.76.

RSI Value: 72.2

72.2 UNFI Price Action: Shares of United Natural Foods gained 12.2% to close at $26.26 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 89.29 Momentum score with Value at 51.43.

WK Kellogg Co KLG

On July 10, Ferrero announced plans to acquire WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion. The company's stock gained around 48% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $23.18.

RSI Value: 82.7

82.7 KLG Price Action: Shares of WK Kellogg gained 0.4% to close at $23.18 on Wednesday.

