Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Interactive Brokers Gr reported in-line EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was down $248.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Interactive Brokers Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.75 0.83 0.91 EPS Actual 0.83 0.78 0.82 0.98 Revenue Estimate 678.78M 640.87M 681.28M 736.60M Revenue Actual 603.00M 464.00M 754.00M 893.00M

