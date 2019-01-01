ñol

%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Interactive Brokers Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$0.820

Quarterly Revenue

$645M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$734M

Earnings Recap

Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Interactive Brokers Gr reported in-line EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was down $248.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Interactive Brokers Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.75 0.83 0.91
EPS Actual 0.83 0.78 0.82 0.98
Revenue Estimate 678.78M 640.87M 681.28M 736.60M
Revenue Actual 603.00M 464.00M 754.00M 893.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Interactive Brokers Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR) reporting earnings?
A

Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.32, which hit the estimate of $0.32.

Q
What were Interactive Brokers Gr’s (NASDAQ:IBKR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $387M, which beat the estimate of $346.1M.

