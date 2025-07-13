Zinger Key Points
- Venture Global, SoFi, and Moderna led gains on deals and approvals.
- Airline and tech stocks rallied on strong earnings and upgrades.
- PPI and Industrial Production drop Wednesday morning — see how Matt Maley is trading the reaction, live at 6 PM ET.
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Venture Global, Inc. VG jumped 18.96% last week after landing a 20-year LNG deal with Germany's SEFE. For the quarter ended June, it exported 51 cargos (190.5 TBtu) from its Plaquemines facility, earning an average liquefaction fee of $7.09/MMBtu.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI stock rose 14.29% this week after TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a price forecast of $21. The stock is also gaining from potential legislative changes that could significantly reroute student loan demand from federal programs to private lenders.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL stock gained 11.91% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings per share and sales. Multiple analysts also increased the price forecast on the stock.
- Unity Software Inc. U stock gained 9.17% after Wells Fargo maintained an Equal-Weight rating but raised its price forecast from $19 to $24.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA stock increased 10.66% this week after the company received full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for children aged 6 months through 11 years at increased risk for COVID-19 disease. The company also announced it will sue RFK Jr over what they deem to be unlawful COVID-19 vaccine rollbacks.
- PTC Inc. PTC stock increased 10.06% this week after Keybanc reiterated an Overweight rating, raising the price forecast from $185 to $192. Also, media reports emerged claiming that Autodesk, Inc. ADSK
is working with advisors as it weighs a potential acquisition of PTC in a deal that would involve a mix of cash and stock.
- Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB stock rose 5.60% after selecting Bollinger Shipyards to help build its ocean landing platform for the Neutron reusable rocket.
- Tapestry, Inc. TPR stock gained 7.93% last week after Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock, increasing the price forecast from $98 to $105.
- Southwest Airlines Company LUV stock increased 8.31% in the past week after Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the company, raising the price forecast from $26 to $34.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN stock upped 9.23% this week after Barclays maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating, raising the price forecast from $202 to $359
