July 13, 2025 11:02 AM 3 min read

Delta Air, Moderna And Coinbase Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (July 7-July 11): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Venture Global, Inc. VG jumped 18.96% last week after landing a 20-year LNG deal with Germany's SEFE. For the quarter ended June, it exported 51 cargos (190.5 TBtu) from its Plaquemines facility, earning an average liquefaction fee of $7.09/MMBtu.
  2. SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI stock rose 14.29% this week after TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a price forecast of $21. The stock is also gaining from potential legislative changes that could significantly reroute student loan demand from federal programs to private lenders.
  3. Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL stock gained 11.91% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings per share and sales. Multiple analysts also increased the price forecast on the stock.
  4. Unity Software Inc. U stock gained 9.17% after Wells Fargo maintained an Equal-Weight rating but raised its price forecast from $19 to $24.
  5. Moderna, Inc. MRNA stock increased 10.66% this week after the company received full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for children aged 6 months through 11 years at increased risk for COVID-19 disease. The company also announced it will sue RFK Jr over what they deem to be unlawful COVID-19 vaccine rollbacks.
  6. PTC Inc. PTC stock increased 10.06% this week after Keybanc reiterated an Overweight rating, raising the price forecast from $185 to $192. Also, media reports emerged claiming that Autodesk, Inc. ADSK
    is working with advisors as it weighs a potential acquisition of PTC in a deal that would involve a mix of cash and stock.
  7. Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB stock rose 5.60% after selecting Bollinger Shipyards to help build its ocean landing platform for the Neutron reusable rocket.
  8. Tapestry, Inc. TPR stock gained 7.93% last week after Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock, increasing the price forecast from $98 to $105.
  9. Southwest Airlines Company LUV stock increased 8.31% in the past week after Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the company, raising the price forecast from $26 to $34.
  10. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN stock upped 9.23% this week after Barclays maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating, raising the price forecast from $202 to $359

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$384.26-1.21%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.41
Growth
85.31
Quality
N/A
Value
16.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DAL Logo
DALDelta Air Lines Inc
$56.58-0.35%
MRNA Logo
MRNAModerna Inc
$33.56-2.10%
ADSK Logo
ADSKAutodesk Inc
$280.01-2.13%
LUV Logo
LUVSouthwest Airlines Co
$37.05-0.80%
PTC Logo
PTCPTC Inc
$193.77-0.42%
RKLB Logo
RKLBRocket Lab USA Inc
$39.160.15%
SOFI Logo
SOFISoFi Technologies Inc
$21.371.91%
TPR Logo
TPRTapestry Inc
$98.440.82%
U Logo
UUnity Software Inc
$28.80-1.23%
VG Logo
VGVenture Global Inc
$17.785.46%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved