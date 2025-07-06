Zinger Key Points
- Symbotic Inc. surged 28.9% last week, leading large-cap gainers, while Nike rose 22.2% on a Vietnam trade deal boost and analyst upgrade.
- First Solar gained 18.9% after the Senate passed a bill favoring renewables, and Datadog rallied 18.3% on news of its S&P 500 inclusion.
These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the holiday-shortened week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Symbotic Inc. SYM stock gained 28.93% last week.
- NIKE, Inc. NKE stock upped 22.15%, along with apparel and retail stocks, which gained on Trump's trade deal announcement with Vietnam, a key supplier to the industry. Argus Research also upgraded Nike from Hold to Buy.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR stock rose 18.89% after the U.S. Senate passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which extended renewable project timelines and cut China from the supply chain. The bill also removed the proposed excise tax.
- Datadog, Inc.'s DDOG stock gained 18.33% after it was announced that it would join the S&P 500 index on July 9, 2025.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE stock jumped 16.17% after the DOJ cleared its Juniper Networks Inc. JNPR acquisition. Also, Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating and raised its price forecast to $23.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc.'s SMMT stock upped 15.15% after Bloomberg reported it is in $15 billion-valued partnership talks with AstraZeneca AZN. UBS also initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $30 price forecast.
- Carnival Corporation & plc CCL stock rose 14.48% as it prepares to launch its new private cruise destination, Celebration Key. The company also announced an offer to raise 1 Billion euros via senior unsecured notes to refinance debt.
- POSCO PKX stock gained 14.43% last week.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN stock gained 14.02% after Macau's June gaming revenue rose 19% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, beating expectations.
- SharkNinja, Inc. SN stock rose 13.95% amid sector-wide gains from Trump's Vietnam trade deal announcement benefiting consumer goods supply chains.
- Snap Inc SNAP shares gained 13.88% last week after Wells Fargo raised its price forecast on the stock from $8 to $11.
