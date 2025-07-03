Netflix Is Worth Half Trillion And One Analyst Forecasts Trillion Dollar Valuation

Netflix, Inc. NFLX has demonstrated significant momentum, with its stock surging 43.4% in the last three months and 99% over the past year.

The company’s market cap recently reached half a trillion dollars (its current market cap is $552 billion), as its stock hit a 52-week high of $1,341.

This impressive growth is fueled by a robust content strategy, including hits like Squid Game and Stranger Things, the successful integration of NFL games, a burgeoning ad-supported tier, and an effective crackdown on password sharing.

Earnings

The streaming giant’s first-quarter revenue climbed 12.5% year over year to $10.54 billion, exceeding Street estimates. Earnings per share, at $6.61, similarly beat expectations.

Netflix anticipates continued strong performance, projecting second-quarter revenue of $11.04 billion (up 15.4% year over year) and maintaining its full-year revenue guidance of $43.5 billion—$44.5 billion.

Live events are a key focus, with WWE RAW consistently ranking in Netflix’s global top 10, alongside upcoming boxing matches and a second NFL Christmas Day game in 2025. The recent premiere of Squid Game Season 3 and its companion game, Squid Game: Unleashed, further solidify its content dominance.

Analyst Opinion

Analysts remain bullish, with a consensus price forecast of $1,153 from 32 analysts and a high of $1,600 from Pivotal Research on June 20, 2025.

With an average price forecast of $1508.33 between Pivotal Research, Wells Fargo, and Oppenheimer, there’s an implied 12.73% upside for Netflix from these most recent analyst ratings.

In April, Bank of America Securities (BofA) analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich forecasted Netflix to reach a $1 trillion valuation by 2030, driven by advertising, global expansion, and subscriber growth.

Netflix’s ad-supported plan now reaches 94 million monthly users, boosting its appeal to advertisers, especially among 18–34-year-olds, Ehrlich had said.

Netflix’s market capitalization of $552 billion significantly surpasses Walt Disney Co.’s DIS $223 billion, despite Disney’s recent 27% surge primarily due to its Experiences segment.

Comcast Corp CMCSA, Verizon Communications VZ, and AT&T T have indeed faced subscriber losses in their video services due to the rise of Netflix and other streaming services.

This reflects a broader trend, as Nielsen reports streaming viewership, led by Netflix and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL (GOOG) YouTube, now accounts for 44.8% of total TV time, surpassing broadcast and cable combined.

Price Action: NFLX stock is trading lower by 0.16% to $1,295 at last check Wednesday.

