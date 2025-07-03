July 3, 2025 1:57 PM 2 min read

Netflix Is Worth Half Trillion And One Analyst Forecasts Trillion Dollar Valuation

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Netflix, Inc. NFLX has demonstrated significant momentum, with its stock surging 43.4% in the last three months and 99% over the past year.

The company’s market cap recently reached half a trillion dollars (its current market cap is $552 billion), as its stock hit a 52-week high of $1,341.

This impressive growth is fueled by a robust content strategy, including hits like Squid Game and Stranger Things, the successful integration of NFL games, a burgeoning ad-supported tier, and an effective crackdown on password sharing.

Also Read: Bearish Analyst Regrets Not Upgrading Netflix To Buy In 2023

Earnings

The streaming giant’s first-quarter revenue climbed 12.5% year over year to $10.54 billion, exceeding Street estimates. Earnings per share, at $6.61, similarly beat expectations.

Netflix anticipates continued strong performance, projecting second-quarter revenue of $11.04 billion (up 15.4% year over year) and maintaining its full-year revenue guidance of $43.5 billion—$44.5 billion.

Live events are a key focus, with WWE RAW consistently ranking in Netflix’s global top 10, alongside upcoming boxing matches and a second NFL Christmas Day game in 2025. The recent premiere of Squid Game Season 3 and its companion game, Squid Game: Unleashed, further solidify its content dominance.

Analyst Opinion

Analysts remain bullish, with a consensus price forecast of $1,153 from 32 analysts and a high of $1,600 from Pivotal Research on June 20, 2025.

With an average price forecast of $1508.33 between Pivotal Research, Wells Fargo, and Oppenheimer, there’s an implied 12.73% upside for Netflix from these most recent analyst ratings.

In April, Bank of America Securities (BofA) analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich forecasted Netflix to reach a $1 trillion valuation by 2030, driven by advertising, global expansion, and subscriber growth.

Netflix’s ad-supported plan now reaches 94 million monthly users, boosting its appeal to advertisers, especially among 18–34-year-olds, Ehrlich had said. 

Netflix’s market capitalization of $552 billion significantly surpasses Walt Disney Co.’s DIS $223 billion, despite Disney’s recent 27% surge primarily due to its Experiences segment.

Comcast Corp CMCSAVerizon Communications VZ, and AT&T T have indeed faced subscriber losses in their video services due to the rise of Netflix and other streaming services.

This reflects a broader trend, as Nielsen reports streaming viewership, led by Netflix and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL (GOOG) YouTube, now accounts for 44.8% of total TV time, surpassing broadcast and cable combined.

Price Action: NFLX stock is trading lower by 0.16% to $1,295 at last check Wednesday.

Overview
