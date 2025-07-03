What's Going On With Howmet Aerospace Stock?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM has recently seen a positive stock performance trend, driven by strong aerospace demand and improved operational efficiency.

Howmet Aerospace shares climbed this week, rebounding from a brief pullback. The stock jumped more than 4% on June 27 and, after a minor dip on July 1, is hovering between $184 and $186.

Wall Street sentiment continues to favor Howmet. RBC Capital reiterated its Outperform rating and raised its price forecast to $200. Truist Securities also reaffirmed its Buy rating, lifting its forecast to $192, citing strong aerospace demand and improved operational efficiency.

In late June, Howmet awarded CEO John C. Plant a $45 million retention grant in restricted stock units (RSUs), set to vest in 2028. A related Form 4 filing disclosed that Plant received 255,363 RSUs. His base salary of $1.8 million and bonus eligibility remain unchanged under the amended agreement.

In the first quarter, Howmet posted revenue of $1.94 billion, up 6.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share surged 51% to 86 cents, surpassing Wall Street estimates.

The company raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to between $7.88 billion and $8.18 billion (prior $7.93 $billion-$8.13 billion), above the $8.07 billion consensus. EPS guidance was also boosted to a range of $3.36 to $3.44 (prior $3.13-$3.21) ahead of the $3.27 average estimate.

The company is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 29. Analysts forecast revenue of $1.98 billion-$2.00 billion versus the consensus of $2.00 billion, and EPS expected between $0.85 and $0.87 versus the consensus of $0.80.

Howmet shares have a 52-week range of $76.99 to $187.51. After falling nearly 39% from their February highs to April lows, the stock rebounded more than 30% in the past three months. Year-to-date, it’s up approximately 64% and is trading about 6.5% above its 50-day simple moving average.

Other aerospace names, including RTX Corp. RTX and General Electric Co. GE, have seen similar momentum amid strong sector demand. For broader exposure, investors may consider the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and the Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF GCAD.

Price Action: HWM shares were trading higher by 3.08% to $177.93 at last check Thursday.

