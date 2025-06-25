AeroVironment Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins QuantumScape, Bumble, BlackBerry And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

AeroVironment reported quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the $1.42 analyst consensus estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $275.05 million, beating the Street estimate of $242.69 million.

AeroVironment shares jumped 24% to $239.57 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Nektar Therapeutic s NKTR shares jumped 34.1% to $32.81. Nektar Therapeutics recently announced data from the 16-week induction period of the ongoing Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD study of investigational rezpegaldesleukin.

s shares jumped 34.1% to $32.81. Nektar Therapeutics recently announced data from the 16-week induction period of the ongoing Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD study of investigational rezpegaldesleukin. QuantumScape Corporatio n QS gained 31.6% to $5.70 after the company achieved a key 2025 milestone by successfully integrating its advanced Cobra separator process into baseline cell production.

n gained 31.6% to $5.70 after the company achieved a key 2025 milestone by successfully integrating its advanced Cobra separator process into baseline cell production. Anbio Biotechnology NNNN jumped 27.1% to $30.61.

jumped 27.1% to $30.61. Bumble Inc. BMBL jumped 19.9% to $6.24. 19.7% to $6.24 after the company announced it is reducing the size of its team.

jumped 19.9% to $6.24. 19.7% to $6.24 after the company announced it is reducing the size of its team. Liminatus Pharma, Inc . LIMN rose 19.1% to $31.77.

. rose 19.1% to $31.77. UP Fintech Holding Limite d TIGR gained 18.1% to $9.60.

d gained 18.1% to $9.60. BlackBerry Limited BB rose 16.3% to $5.03 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance.

rose 16.3% to $5.03 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance. Yatsen Holding Limite d YSG gained 15.1% to $11.12.

d gained 15.1% to $11.12. Chime Financial, In c. CHYM rose 13% to $32.77.

c. rose 13% to $32.77. TMC the metals company Inc . TMC gained 9.8% to $7.26 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $6 to $11.

. gained 9.8% to $7.26 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $6 to $11. Symbotic Inc . SYM rose 9.5% to $35.25.

. rose 9.5% to $35.25. Light & Wonder, Inc . LNW gained 9.1% to $93.65.

. gained 9.1% to $93.65. Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP rose 8.6% to $13.70.

rose 8.6% to $13.70. TTM Technologies, Inc . TTMI gained 6% to $40.12.

. gained 6% to $40.12. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI jumped 5.5% to $45.18.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock