Top 3 Real Estate Stocks You May Want To Dump In June

As of June 24, 2025, three stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc JLL

On May 7, JLL named Kelly Howe as CFO, effective July 1. The company's stock jumped around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $288.50.

RSI Value: 70.9

70.9 JLL Price Action: Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle gained 3.8% to close at $247.58 on Monday.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle gained 3.8% to close at $247.58 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 55.78 Momentum score with Value at 59.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc HPP

On June 16, Hudson Pacific Properties announced a $300 million investment from Cohen & Steers to support the company’s balance sheet recapitalization.. The company's stock gained around 41% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $6.28.

RSI Value: 72.6

72.6 HPP Price Action: Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties fell 1.1% to close at $2.80 on Monday.

WP Carey Inc WPC

On June 12, W. P. Carey increased its dividend from 89 cents to 90 cents per share. The company's stock gained around 3% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $66.10.

RSI Value: 71.3

71.3 WPC Price Action: Shares of WP Carey gained 1.8% to close at $64.53 on Tuesday.

