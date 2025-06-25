June 25, 2025 12:33 PM 2 min read

AeroVironment Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins QuantumScape, Bumble, BlackBerry And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

AeroVironment reported quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the $1.42 analyst consensus estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at  $275.05 million, beating the Street estimate of $242.69 million.

AeroVironment shares jumped 24% to $239.57 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares jumped 34.1% to $32.81. Nektar Therapeutics recently announced data from the 16-week induction period of the ongoing Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD study of investigational rezpegaldesleukin.
  • QuantumScape Corporation QS gained 31.6% to $5.70 after the company achieved a key 2025 milestone by successfully integrating its advanced Cobra separator process into baseline cell production.
  • Anbio Biotechnology NNNN jumped 27.1% to $30.61.
  • Bumble Inc. BMBL jumped 19.9% to $6.24. 19.7% to $6.24 after the company announced it is reducing the size of its team.
  • Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN rose 19.1% to $31.77.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR gained 18.1% to $9.60.
  • BlackBerry Limited BB rose 16.3% to $5.03 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited YSG gained 15.1% to $11.12.
  • Chime Financial, Inc. CHYM rose 13% to $32.77.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. TMC gained 9.8% to $7.26 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $6 to $11.
  • Symbotic Inc. SYM rose 9.5% to $35.25.
  • Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW gained 9.1% to $93.65.
  • Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP rose 8.6% to $13.70.
  • TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI gained 6% to $40.12.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI jumped 5.5% to $45.18.

Photo via Shutterstock

