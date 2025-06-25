AeroVironment Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins QuantumScape, Bumble, BlackBerry And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.
Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
AeroVironment reported quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the $1.42 analyst consensus estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $275.05 million, beating the Street estimate of $242.69 million.
AeroVironment shares jumped 24% to $239.57 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares jumped 34.1% to $32.81. Nektar Therapeutics recently announced data from the 16-week induction period of the ongoing Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD study of investigational rezpegaldesleukin.
- QuantumScape Corporation QS gained 31.6% to $5.70 after the company achieved a key 2025 milestone by successfully integrating its advanced Cobra separator process into baseline cell production.
- Anbio Biotechnology NNNN jumped 27.1% to $30.61.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL jumped 19.9% to $6.24. 19.7% to $6.24 after the company announced it is reducing the size of its team.
- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN rose 19.1% to $31.77.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR gained 18.1% to $9.60.
- BlackBerry Limited BB rose 16.3% to $5.03 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance.
- Yatsen Holding Limited YSG gained 15.1% to $11.12.
- Chime Financial, Inc. CHYM rose 13% to $32.77.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC gained 9.8% to $7.26 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $6 to $11.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM rose 9.5% to $35.25.
- Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW gained 9.1% to $93.65.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP rose 8.6% to $13.70.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI gained 6% to $40.12.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI jumped 5.5% to $45.18.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.