June 20, 2025 10:30 AM 2 min read

Kroger Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Couchbase, CarMax And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 50 points on Friday.

Shares of The Kroger Co. KR rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Kroger reported quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.46 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $45.12 billion compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $45.19 billion.

Kroger shares climbed 7.1% to $70.11 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Advertisement
  • Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares jumped 35% to $25.41 following a robust first-quarter earnings report that showed significant revenue growth and a return to profitability.
  • Couchbase, Inc. BASE gained 30.9% to $24.78 as the company agreed to be acquired by Haveli Investments for $1.5 billion.
  • GMS Inc. GMS rose 29% to $104.44 following a report suggesting Home Depot made an offer to acquire the company. QXO reportedly submitted an unsolicited offer to buy the company.
  • Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN gained 22.2% to $15.70.
  • Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP surged 19.9% to $1.5350.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR gained 18.6% to $22.30 after gaining more than 16% on Wednesday.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA rose 18% to $14.86.
  • New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE gained 15.8% to $2.4909.
  • Circle Internet Group CRCL rose 15.7% to $231.12 after Seaport Global initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $235 price target.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. LEU gained 15.3% to $208.66. Centrus Energy secured $110 million DOE contract extension to produce HALEU through June 2026, with an option for 8 more years.
  • GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO gained 11.8% to $47.85. GXO announced Patrick Kelleher as Chief Executive Officer.
  • Metsera, Inc. MTSR rose 9.7% to $30.38. Wells Fargo analyst Cerena Chen initiated coverage on Metsera with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $65.
  • Under Armour, Inc. UAA rose 9.6% to $6.76.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS gained 8% to $47.88.
  • CarMax, Inc. KMX rose 5% to $67.50 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, the company reported an increase in quarterly retail used unit sales, comparable store used unit sales and wholesale units sales.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$47.477.03%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.30
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
0.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BASE Logo
BASECouchbase Inc
$24.5929.9%
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$224.4012.4%
GMS Logo
GMSGMS Inc
$104.3428.8%
GRRR Logo
GRRRGorilla Technology Group Inc
$25.7837.0%
GXO Logo
GXOGXO Logistics Inc
$47.7911.7%
KMX Logo
KMXCarMax Inc
$67.384.74%
KR Logo
KRThe Kroger Co
$70.066.93%
LEU Logo
LEUCentrus Energy Corp
$208.1915.1%
LIMN Logo
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$15.3319.7%
MTSR Logo
MTSRMetsera Inc
$29.998.23%
NFE Logo
NFENew Fortress Energy Inc
$2.4212.3%
OSCR Logo
OSCROscar Health Inc
$21.8316.3%
UAA Logo
UAAUnder Armour Inc
$6.759.48%
UP Logo
UPWheels Up Experience Inc
$1.5621.9%
ZETA Logo
ZETAZeta Global Holdings Corp
$14.6716.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved