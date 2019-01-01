Kroger (NYSE:KR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
Earnings Recap
Kroger (NYSE:KR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kroger beat estimated earnings by 22.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $2.31 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kroger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.64
|1.01
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.80
|1.19
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|31.23B
|30.68B
|39.78B
|30.86B
|Revenue Actual
|31.86B
|31.68B
|41.30B
|30.74B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Kroger using advanced sorting and filters.
Kroger Questions & Answers
Kroger (KR) is scheduled to report earnings on June 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 3, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $0.58, which hit the estimate of $0.58.
The Actual Revenue was $36.3B, which beat the estimate of $35.8B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.