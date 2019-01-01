ñol

Kroger (NYSE:KR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kroger reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 3

EPS

$0.910

Quarterly Revenue

$33B

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$33B

Earnings Recap

 

Kroger (NYSE:KR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kroger beat estimated earnings by 22.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $2.31 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kroger's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.66 0.64 1.01 0.69
EPS Actual 0.78 0.80 1.19 0.81
Revenue Estimate 31.23B 30.68B 39.78B 30.86B
Revenue Actual 31.86B 31.68B 41.30B 30.74B

Kroger Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kroger (NYSE:KR) reporting earnings?
A

Kroger (KR) is scheduled to report earnings on June 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 3, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kroger (NYSE:KR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.58, which hit the estimate of $0.58.

Q
What were Kroger’s (NYSE:KR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $36.3B, which beat the estimate of $35.8B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.